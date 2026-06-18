Limor Media | 6/18/26

Amazon Prime Day is back and bigger than ever, running June 23 through June 26 with four full days of exclusive deals across a wide range of categories. For shoppers looking to make the most of the event, lifestyle expert Limor Suss joined the show to highlight some standout finds worth adding to the cart.

Breescape Cooling Sheets are designed to help you sleep cooler all night long. Featuring our innovative BlendTek™ cooling fabric, they offer a luxuriously soft feel, exceptional breathability, and instant cooling comfort for a better night’s sleep.

This Amazon Prime Day, save up to 30% on the Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Pets Ultimate Collector’s Edition . You’ll bring home creativity that keeps the story going with 18 adorable pets to color, wash, and customize again and again for endless imaginative adventures.

This segment is paid for by Limor Media