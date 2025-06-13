Limor Media| 6/13/25

There’s a lot to celebrate this season—whether it’s Father’s Day, a backyard BBQ or just enjoying the sunshine. Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss has some great gift ideas and summer entertaining must-haves. Let's take a look...

Experience the smartest, closest shave with Philips Norelco i9000 Prestige Ultra [bestbuy.com]. Available at Best Buy and other national retailers. Celebrate Dad with Suavecito’s Añejo Tequila [totalwine.com]—a premium gift and the certified smoothest sip—this Father’s Day.

Chosen Foods [chosenfoods.com] grilling essentials are made with 100% pure avocado oil and simple ingredients. Catch and kill flying insects 24/7 with the Zevo Flying Insect Trap [zevoinsect.com].

This segment was paid for by Limor Media