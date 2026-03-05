Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
11  WX Alerts
Morning Blend

Actions

Limor Media | 3/5/26

RetailMeNot’s Stephanie Carls shares how to prep for spring travel while saving big during the Spring Savecation event, running March 5–9. #PaidForContent
Save Big This Spring with RetailMeNot’s Spring Savecation
Posted

The spring travel season is here. RetailMeNot's Stephanie Carls is showing how she’s prepping for her next getaway while saving during Spring Savecation (March 5-9). The savings event features exclusive deals and stackable cash back from top brands on everything you need for your getaway.

From luggage and apparel to beauty must-haves and travel essentials, it’s all about planning ahead and stacking savings. Spring Savecation runs through March 9, making now the perfect time to get trip-ready for less.

This segment is paid for by Limor Media

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo