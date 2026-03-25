Limor Media | 3/25/26

Spring is here and if you're thinking about upgrading your ride, there are a lot of options out there — which can feel overwhelming. Lifestyle expert Limor Suss joined us to share how Autotrader makes car buying easier while breaking down the Best New Cars of 2026. She offered helpful advice on narrowing down choices, focusing on lifestyle needs, and avoiding common car shopping stress.

Autotrader’s Best New Cars list highlights 10 standout vehicles that editors chose based on a variety of criteria, including safety, driving experience, affordability, and in-car features. Limor also walked us through what makes these vehicles stand out and why Autotrader is such a valuable tool for anyone starting their search.

This segment is paid for by Limor Media