Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
7  WX Alerts
Morning Blend

Actions

Limor Media | 3/17/26

Lifestyle Expert Limor Suss highlights fun Easter basket stuffers and spring hosting gifts perfect for kids, teens, and adults.
Limor Suss Shares Easter Basket and Hosting Gift Ideas
Posted

Visit Crayola.com to discover Scribble Scrubbies where little scribbles turn into big stories.

One sold every 30 seconds globally. The original Lanolips 101 Ointment is a super dense balm that penetrates and holds 400% of its weight in moisture. Its 101 uses include dry cuticles, cracked heels, dry nasal passages, keeping eyebrows in place, windburn, cold-chapped cheeks, dry brittle nails, papercuts, insect bites, supercharging moisturizer, and more. $16.95 at Ulta.

Shop Yankee Candle Easter scents like Jelly Beans, Hoppy Easter, Strawberry Bunny Shortcake & Easter Bouquet in Yankee Candle stores or online at YankeeCandle.com.

This segment is paid for by Limor Media

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo