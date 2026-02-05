Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Limor Media | 2/5/26

Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shares her must-haves for the Big Game, from protein-packed smoothies and flavorful sauces to smart ways to keep pests away.
Big Game Ready: Game Day Essentials with Limor Suss
Millions of Americans will be tuning in for the Big Game, and lifestyle expert Limor Suss is helping fans prep with smart, game-day essentials.

For those sticking to nutritional goals, Smoothie King [smoothieking.com] introduced the new 100g Protein Pack, designed for today’s protein-focused lifestyle and featuring a curated lineup of high-protein, craveable menu options.

When it comes to big bites, Limor loves flavor-forward condiments like Primal Kitchen No-Dairy Ranch Dressing [primalkitchen.com] made with avocado oil.

Primal Kitchen No-Dairy Buffalo Sauce [primalkitchen.com] made with avocado oil.

And with all the food prep and snacks, she also recommends outsmarting the bugs this Game Day with the Zevo Flying Insect Trap [zevoinsect.com].

