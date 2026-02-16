Limor Media | 2/16/26

Whether you’re a brand-new parent or a seasoned pro, today’s baby products are designed to take stress off your plate and add peace of mind. Lifestyle expert Limor Suss joined us to spotlight smart, practical must-haves that help parents better understand their baby’s needs while also being mindful of environmental impact.

The Philips Avent Premium Connected Monitor allows parents to see baby's sleep status and breathing rate with SenseIQ; keep an eye on baby on the 5” Parent Unit or Baby Monitor+ app, and interpret cues with cry translation.

Philips Avent’s first plant-based pacifiers, Ultra Air and Ultra-Soft , provide the trusted comfort, quality, and price parents expect—now with a reduced environmental impact.

