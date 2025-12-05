Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Limor Media | 12/5/25

Make this season stress-free and delicious! Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares her favorite tips, festive recipes, and perfect holiday pairings to wow your guests and make entertaining a breeze. #PaidForContent
Holiday Entertaining Made Easy
Since 1935, Santa Margherita Wines has brought an authentic taste of Italy to every celebration. The family-owned winery produces five varietals, each crafted to elevate any occasion. From the iconic Pinot Grigio, a rich Chianti Classico Riserva, to something bubbly like the Sparkling Rosé or Prosecco Superiore, and the lively, vibrant Rosé, there’s a perfect pour for gifting or hosting this holiday season. All Santa Margherita wines are available for $24.99 at selected retailers. Drink responsibly. Must be 21 or over.

Grab Heluva Good! Dips for all of your holiday hosting needs! Visit HeluvaGood.com/ProductLocator to find it near you.

Libby’s Vegetables make holiday cooking easy, delicious, and family-friendly. All Libby’s products are made with fresh vegetables grown in the USA and packed within hours of harvest, delivering farm-fresh flavor with simple ingredients — just the vegetable, water, and sea salt. This season, try Vegetable Taco Cups with Whole Kernel Sweet Corn, a festive Vegetable Lo Mein made with Sweet Peas, or a classic Green Bean Casserole using Cut Green Beans. Affordable, convenient, and ready for any holiday meal, Libby’s helps you feed a full house with ease. Find Libby’s Vegetables at major retailers nationwide.

Make your holidays even sweeter with the PEEPS® Brand. This season, Limor Suss shares a fun and festive Hot ChocolateBoard idea featuring PEEPS® Holiday Marshmallow — including Gingerbread Men, Snowmen,Trees and Candy Cane Flavored Chicks. Add them to mugs of hot cocoa, pair with crushed peppermints and chocolate-covered pretzels, or enjoy them as a sweet seasonal snack. The PEEPS® Brand is all about making sweet memories together this holiday season. Find PEEPS® Holiday Marshmallow at retailers nationwide, and visit PEEPSBrand.com for more holiday ideas and recipes.

This segment is paid for by Limor Media

