Limor Media | 11/13/25

Give the gift of choice this holiday season! Whether they love fashion, food, or fun, multi-brand gift cards from GiftCards.com fit every recipient, every lifestyle, and every occasion.

Looking for a creative gift that stands out? The Crayola Marker Airbrush turns regular markers into a spray-art experience kids will love. Easy to use, mess-free, and completely reusable, it lets kids make colorful stenciled or freestyle designs with just a spray. A fun, screen-free way to inspire creativity this holiday season! Available at retailers nationwide.

Give the gift of hearing with Audien Hearing. Their newest model, Atom X, is the world’s first touchscreen-controlled hearing aid featuring CaseControl™ Technology, an A2 MAX™ sound chip, and instant setup. It’s perfect for grandparents or anyone who’s hard of hearing, plus it’s prescription-free, comfortable, and starting at just $98 a pair at AudienHearing.com.

This segment is paid for by Limor MediaLimor Suss holiday gifts