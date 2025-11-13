Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Limor Media | 11/13/25

Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shares three smart, meaningful, and creative holiday gift ideas — from personalized spending power to screen-free fun and even the life-changing gift of better hearing. #PaidForContent
Holiday Gifts That Wow (Without the Stress)
Posted

Give the gift of choice this holiday season! Whether they love fashion, food, or fun, multi-brand gift cards from GiftCards.com fit every recipient, every lifestyle, and every occasion.

Looking for a creative gift that stands out? The Crayola Marker Airbrush turns regular markers into a spray-art experience kids will love. Easy to use, mess-free, and completely reusable, it lets kids make colorful stenciled or freestyle designs with just a spray. A fun, screen-free way to inspire creativity this holiday season! Available at retailers nationwide.

Give the gift of hearing with Audien Hearing. Their newest model, Atom X, is the world’s first touchscreen-controlled hearing aid featuring CaseControl™ Technology, an A2 MAX™ sound chip, and instant setup. It’s perfect for grandparents or anyone who’s hard of hearing, plus it’s prescription-free, comfortable, and starting at just $98 a pair at AudienHearing.com.

This segment is paid for by Limor MediaLimor Suss holiday gifts

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo