Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Limor Media| 10/9/25

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss brings Halloween to life with must-have candy, creative crafts, and the best way to remove all that spooky makeup this season.
Halloween Treats & Tricks: Limor Suss Shares Spooky Fun Ideas
Posted

This Halloween, HI-CHEW is bringing a fun and fruity twist to your candy bowl with its limited-edition Mystery Mix — featuring fan favorites like Blue Raspberry, Candy Apple, and Watermelon, plus one secret flavor hidden in the pouch. Individually wrapped and gluten-free, HI-CHEW is a chewy candy everyone loves. Find it at Target, Walmart, Kroger, Five Below, and online at HI-CHEW.com.

Let creativity glow and ooze this Halloween with Crayola! Crayola Light-Ups let kids decorate a glowing pumpkin or ghost using washable markers. Crayola Goo adds a slimy twist with spooktacular textures and mix-ins — perfect for monsters, potions, and spooky fun. Visit Crayola.com for more information.

Take the scare out of removing your Halloween makeup with Garnier’s Micellar Cleansing Water. This all-in-1 formula uses micellar technology to lift away dirt, oil, and even waterproof makeup — no harsh rubbing needed. Skin feels clean, soft, and refreshed. Available at drugstores and online at GarnierUSA.com.

This segment is paid for by Limor Media

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo