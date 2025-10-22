Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Limor Media | 10/22/25

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares her favorite fall essentials, from health check-ins and kid-friendly nutrition to beauty must-haves that keep you glowing this season.
Fall Essentials: Health, Nutrition & Beauty
Take charge of your health this fall with lab tests from questhealth.com. Choose from basic, comprehensive, or fitness health profiles and get results securely online in just days. Save 15% on select tests with code QUEST15 through November 6, 2025.

Ripple Kids Plant-Based Milk delivers big nutrition for little ones! This creamy, delicious plant-based milk is made just for growing kids, offering 8g of pea protein, DHA Omega-3s for healthy brain development, and prebiotic fiber for happy tummies. It’s free from the top 9 allergens, pediatrician recommended, and kid approved. Available in Original, Unsweetened Original, and Chocolate at most major retailers, and online at Amazon and RippleFoods.com.

A gel that can handle it all, gel by essie is a 2-step system that gives you a mani lasting up to 15 days — no UV lamp needed.

Keep dry skin soft and smooth with the Lanolips 101 Delicious Mini Bites Duo — featuring glazed donut and raspberry shortcake balms made with lanolin, nature’s wonder moisturizer that mimics your skin’s natural oils. These multitaskers have 101 uses — for lips, cuticles, heels, and more. Available now for $9.99 at Target.

This segment was paid for by Limor Media

