Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Limor Media | 1/30/26

Digital clutter adds up fast. Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shares a simple, stress-free way to back up and organize your most important files and memories. #PaidForContent
Declutter Your Digital Life with Limor Suss
Posted

These days, digital clutter adds up fast — from photos and videos to important files. Staying organized can feel overwhelming, especially when everything lives across multiple devices. That’s where lifestyle expert Limor Suss comes in with an easy, practical solution to help simplify your digital life.

Limor shares a smart way to back up and organize what matters most, keeping your memories and files safe, accessible, and all in one place. Get endless storage expansion for all your compatible USB Type-C™ iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices with the SANDISK Phone Drive with USB-C, available at shop.sandisk.com. It’s a simple upgrade that makes staying organized feel effortless.

This segment is paid for by Limor Media

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo