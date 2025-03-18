Watch Now
Morning Blend

Limor Media | 03/18/25

Spring travel season is here! Whether you're flying, road-tripping, or planning a quick getaway, lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares her must-have essentials to make every trip smooth and stress-free.
Juice Plus Superfood Powder [us.juiceplus.com] is an essential addition to any health-conscious lifestyle in a convenient stick pack for on-the-go usage.

Secret Whole Body Dry Feel Deodorant [secret.com] is aluminum-free and designed to help control sweat and odor from your pits to bits for up to 72 hours!

Instantly control frizz, flyaways and baby hairs while hydrating and boosting shine with Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Frizz Tamer [garnierusa.com], which contains a transparent finishing serum  infused with a concentrated blend of ultra-smoothing and shine-boosting agents, like plant keratin, argan oil, and a sleek serum complex.

Circle K just made your spring break travel a little easier and tastier with fresh, hot meal deals for just $3, $4 and $5 [circlek.com], featuring some of their most popular food offerings for cost-conscious, on-the-go customers.

This segment is paid for byLimor Media.

