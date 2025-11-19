Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Limor | 11/19/25

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares her top picks this holiday season for indulgent treats for you, your skin, and even your pets. These curated items bring luxury, convenience, and wellness into the holiday mix.
Holiday Feel-Good Favorites
Posted

Celebrate the season with Suavecito Añejo and Founder's Reserve Tequila—luxury in every pour and a smooth sip they won’t forget. Get the perfect holiday lip with L’Oréal Paris Plump Ambition Hyaluron Lip Oils — high-shine hydration with a plumping finish. Infused with Hyaluronic Acid and Tripeptide, they leave lips smoother, fuller, and more radiant. Try Plump Ambition pH Lip Oil for a tint that adapts to your lips’ natural tone. Available at Target.com.

The travel-size Garnier All-in-1 Micellar Cleansing Water is a convenient small bottle that’s easy to keep on hand. It gently lifts away dirt, oil, and makeup without harsh rubbing and leaves skin clean and refreshed. It’s under $5, and it makes a great stocking stuffer.

Kibble in the Raw recipes for dogs and cats combine the benefits of raw nutrition with the scoop-and-serve convenience of kibble. Use code PRIMALHOLIDAYS for 20% off your first purchase at PrimalPetFoods.com now through the end of the month.

This segment is paid for by Limor Media

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo