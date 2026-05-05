Lilli | 5/5/26

Tyler Vorce is bringing a refined and meaningful dining experience to Las Vegas with Lilli’s special Mother’s Day seafood tasting menu. Designed as a seven-course celebration, the menu highlights pristine seafood prepared with a simple, elegant approach that lets the natural flavors shine—perfect for honoring moms and mentors alike.

With deep roots in Maine, Chef Vorce sources high-quality seafood through trusted purveyors, ensuring each dish reflects both freshness and craftsmanship. Lilli is currently operating as a residency at Durango Social Club through June 7, with plans to open a permanent location in Chinatown later this year.

