LightTheWorld Giving Machine | 12/8/25

The Giving Machine is a unique, reverse vending experience: you select an item, swipe your card, and your donation goes directly to someone in need. Featuring 10 local nonprofits, each item matches a specific need, from $5 to $250, with 100% of donations funding the selected item. Global charities are also featured, offering solutions like chickens and clean water to benefit communities worldwide.

Giving Machines can be found at Downtown Summerlin across from Santa’s Chalet and The District at Green Valley Ranch next to Pottery Barn. Sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Giving Machines have reached over 126 cities in 21 countries since arriving in Las Vegas in 2019 — one of just 10 cities hosting the first machines. Make the holidays meaningful by giving back with a simple swipe.