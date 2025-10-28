Light The Night Las Vegas | 10/28/25

The Las Vegas community comes together each year for the 2025 Light The Night walk, an inspiring event hosted by Blood Cancer United. Survivors, caregivers, and supporters unite to raise critical funds for blood cancer research and patient services. This year’s walk will take place Saturday, November 1st, from 5–8 PM at the College of Southern Nevada’s West Charleston campus, featuring glowing lanterns, heartfelt stories, community camaraderie, and a spectacular fireworks finale. Attendees can register, form teams, donate, or simply show support for those affected by blood cancers. Generous sponsors like Wynn Resorts, isp.net, Ovation, and Intermountain Health help make the evening possible, ensuring hope shines bright for families across Las Vegas.