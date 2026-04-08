Lifting Up Vegas | 4/8/26

Lifting Up Vegas is making a powerful impact across the valley by supporting individuals and families facing hardship, including those who are unhoused or food insecure. Founded by Kelly Harrington, the grassroots nonprofit focuses on meeting people where they are—bringing both resources and compassion directly into the community.

Twice each month, the team hosts pop-up outreach events in underserved areas, distributing food, hygiene kits, clothing, and even pet supplies. Beyond essentials, their mission is rooted in encouragement, offering positive affirmations and connecting people with additional community resources when needed.

