Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

LifeRx.md | 10/6/25

The TV personality spotlights LifeRx.md, a telehealth platform offering personalized GLP-1 treatments designed for affordability, convenience, and lasting results.
Margaret Josephs Shares How LifeRx.md is Changing Weight Loss
Posted

LifeRx.md is making healthy weight management more accessible than ever with its personalized, medically supervised GLP-1 treatments.

The telehealth platform focuses on tailoring each plan to a patient’s unique health profile and metabolism, ensuring the best possible results. With transparent pricing that starts at $250 for a 5-week supply, patients can expect affordable solutions without hidden fees or memberships.

Getting started is easy with an online assessment and telehealth consultation, followed by direct delivery of treatments to all 50 states. LifeRx.md also offers ongoing support, progress monitoring, and adjustments to each plan as needed.

With a 4.9/5 rating on Google and TrustPilot and over 50,000 satisfied patients, the platform proves that expert care and convenience can go hand-in-hand. Licensed medical professionals oversee every step, making LifeRx.md a trusted choice for sustainable health and wellness.

This segment is paid for by One World Publishing

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo