LifeRx.md | 10/6/25

LifeRx.md is making healthy weight management more accessible than ever with its personalized, medically supervised GLP-1 treatments.

The telehealth platform focuses on tailoring each plan to a patient’s unique health profile and metabolism, ensuring the best possible results. With transparent pricing that starts at $250 for a 5-week supply, patients can expect affordable solutions without hidden fees or memberships.

Getting started is easy with an online assessment and telehealth consultation, followed by direct delivery of treatments to all 50 states. LifeRx.md also offers ongoing support, progress monitoring, and adjustments to each plan as needed.

With a 4.9/5 rating on Google and TrustPilot and over 50,000 satisfied patients, the platform proves that expert care and convenience can go hand-in-hand. Licensed medical professionals oversee every step, making LifeRx.md a trusted choice for sustainable health and wellness.

This segment is paid for by One World Publishing