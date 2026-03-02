Lifeline for Families Facing Childhood Cancer | 3/2/26

For nearly 50 years, Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada has been a lifeline for families facing childhood cancer. As the only nonprofit in the state solely dedicated to children with cancer and their families, the organization offers financial assistance, emotional support, sibling programs, grief services, and community connection—all at no cost. CEO Rochelle Nguyen joined us to share how the organization is expanding partnerships and strengthening its campus to serve more Southern Nevada families. She also explains how the community can get involved to support local children bravely battling cancer.