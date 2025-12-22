Life Time Inc | 12/22/25

With the New Year just around the corner, Lindsay Ogden, master trainer and nutrition coach with Life Time, joined the show to discuss the health and fitness trends shaping 2026. She highlighted how technology and data are helping people customize workouts and track progress more effectively than ever.

Ogden also shared tips for time-strapped viewers, offering simple, low-cost exercises that deliver results, along with nutrition strategies to support overall wellness and fitness goals. She emphasized that small, consistent changes can have a big impact and encouraged viewers to explore resources at Life Time for guidance and support.

This segment is paid for by Life Time Inc