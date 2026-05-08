Life By Music | 5/8/26

A Las Vegas nonprofit is turning up the volume on impact this year as Life By Music celebrates its 10-year anniversary with a special Rock ‘N Run fundraiser weekend. Founder Ryan Patrick Boylan joined us to share how the organization is using music to create healing, connection, and opportunity for underserved veterans and at-risk youth.

Through programs like guitar instruction, songwriting, and group music sessions, Life By Music provides meaningful creative outlets that help participants find purpose and community.

The two-day event, happening May 15–16, will feature a music industry mixer, a 5K run, and a live concert—all designed to raise funds and expand these life-changing programs. During Military Appreciation Month, the celebration highlights the powerful role music can play in recovery, expression, and service.

