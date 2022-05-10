Life By Music | 5/10/22

Do you love music and a good cause? The Rock 'N' Run, founded by legendary guitarist Ryan Patrick, is the event for you! With live music and a 5k with proceeding going to local music programs throughout Clark County, this is the perfect event to have fun and support the arts.
Rock Out And Run For A Cause
Posted at 1:28 PM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 16:28:09-04
