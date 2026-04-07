LG Electronics USA | 4/7/2026

LG Electronics USA is continuing its commitment to mental health by partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness for a third straight year. As part of the initiative, LG is awarding $10,000 each to Indiana University and Arizona State University, the host schools of the 2026 NCAA Final Four, to support their NAMI on Campus programs.

The funding aims to expand access to mental health resources and reduce stigma among student athletes and campus communities. LG CEO Don Kwack will present the donation during Final Four festivities, reinforcing the company’s mission to prioritize well-being and spark meaningful conversations around mental health in college sports.

This segment is paid for by LG Electronics USA