LG, Borden Cheese, Bush’s Beans | 9/22/26

Football season means tailgates, homegates, great food and plenty of reasons to get together. Three-time Super Bowl champion and NFL broadcasting veteran Mark Schlereth joined us to share his play-by-play for making the most of football season, whether you’re partying in the parking lot, backyard or living room.

The former NFL All-Pro guard spent 12 seasons in the league with Washington and Denver, earning three Super Bowl rings, two Pro Bowl selections and All-Pro honors in 1997. After retiring, Schlereth built a successful broadcasting career with ESPN and Fox Sports and now hosts The Stinkin’ Truth Podcast. From party preparation and entertainment to his football season picks and predictions, Mark has plenty of experience to bring to your next game-day gathering.

This segment is paid for by LG, Borden Cheese, Bush’s Beans