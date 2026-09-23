LG, Bestway | 9/23/26

Lifestyle and design expert Kelly Edwards shares simple ways to refresh your home for fall, from organizing closets and sprucing up outdoors to cleaner air and staying powered up.

Body:Fall is here, making it the perfect time for a seasonal home refresh. Lifestyle and design expert Kelly Edwards joined us with practical ideas for getting your home organized, comfortable and ready for the months ahead—from simple makeovers to smart household solutions.

Kelly shares tips for reorganizing closets as wardrobes transition into fall, making the most of your outdoor spaces as temperatures cool down and keeping the air in your home feeling fresh. She also offers suggestions for staying powered up, including your home and everyday devices, along with easy cleaning and spruce-up ideas to keep everything fresh and tidy. Whether you’re tackling a bigger home project or simply looking for a few easy changes, Kelly has ideas to help make your home feel ready for fall.

This segment is paid for by LG, Bestway