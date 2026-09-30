LG | 9/30/26

Feeling overwhelmed by everyday responsibilities? LG Electronics is tackling cognitive overload with its 2026 global Life's Good campaign, “Free up your mind, Life's Good.” Featuring board-certified psychiatrist and 2026 TIME100 Creator Dr. Judith Joseph, a new documentary-style film explores how the invisible burden of household tasks can contribute to emotional exhaustion.

LG's survey found that people experience an average of 27 mental load interruptions daily, while 73% of respondents believe smart home technology could help. Through AI-powered products like the LG WashTower, Styler, DualCool AI and OLED evo AI TV, the campaign highlights ways technology can simplify everyday routines. The goal? Less time worrying about household responsibilities and more meaningful moments with loved ones.

This segment is paid for by LG