Leona Lewis | 10/31/25

This holiday season, Las Vegas welcomes Grammy-nominated superstar Leona Lewis for her first-ever U.S. live performances. And before that, she sits down with Elliott and Jessica to chat about the whole thing.

A Starry Night transforms Voltaire at The Venetian Resort into a winter wonderland, combining stunning visuals, festive decor, and Lewis’ powerhouse vocals. Running from November 1 through January 3, the residency features 33 exclusive performances, giving audiences a magical mix of classic holiday favorites and signature hits.