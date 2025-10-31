Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Leona Lewis | 10/31/25

Grammy-nominated sensation Leona Lewis brings her first-ever U.S. live shows to Las Vegas with A Starry Night, a dazzling holiday residency at Voltaire, The Venetian Resort.
Leona Lewis Holiday Residency at Voltaire
Posted

This holiday season, Las Vegas welcomes Grammy-nominated superstar Leona Lewis for her first-ever U.S. live performances. And before that, she sits down with Elliott and Jessica to chat about the whole thing.

A Starry Night transforms Voltaire at The Venetian Resort into a winter wonderland, combining stunning visuals, festive decor, and Lewis’ powerhouse vocals. Running from November 1 through January 3, the residency features 33 exclusive performances, giving audiences a magical mix of classic holiday favorites and signature hits.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.