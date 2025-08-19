Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

LEGO, Walmart, Fisher Price Jazwares, Thames & Kosmos | 8/19/25

Toy industry expert Elizabeth Werner showcases fun, educational tools perfect for the back-to-school season.
Toys That Teach With Industry Expert Elizabeth Werner
Posted

As summer winds down and the new school year approaches, parents are searching for ways to keep kids engaged both in and out of the classroom. Toy industry’s premier player, Elizabeth Werner, is here with her top picks for educational and entertaining products that help children thrive through the power of play.

From toys that teach core skills, to imagination-fueling pretend play, to interactive talking technology, Elizabeth has something for every age group. She’ll be showcasing the latest and greatest innovations that make learning exciting and fun, proving that the best school supplies might just come with a little extra sparkle and a lot of playtime.

This segment was paid for by LEGO, Walmart, Fisher Price Jazwares, Thames & Kosmos

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo