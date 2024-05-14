Legacy Firefighter Bachelor Auction | 5/14/24

More than a dozen bachelor firefighters are preparing to be apart of the Legacy Firefighter Bachelor Auction.

The live auction event is happening on Friday, June 7 at Kaos inside the Palms and will feature skits and performances.

Chris Baxter, Firefighter for Las Vegas Fire and Rescue and Bachelor, and

Mark Hughes, fire captain for Creech AFB and Bachelor, joined us to discuss the upcoming event.

Each bachelor is an active firefighter, fire captain or firefighter paramedic taking on the role as bachelor to raise funds for one of the most highly anticipated fundraiser of the year.

For more information, click here.