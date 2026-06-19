Lazy Dog | 6/19/26

Father’s Day weekend is the perfect time to gather around great food, cold drinks, and quality time with family, and Lazy Dog is making it easy to celebrate. Known for its made-from-scratch menu, craft beer selection, and relaxed atmosphere, the restaurant is offering special Father’s Day deals designed for groups of all sizes. Whether it’s brunch, lunch, dinner, or patio time with the family dog, Lazy Dog is creating a welcoming space for dads to enjoy their weekend.

Kristy Thomas from Lazy Dog joined the show to highlight the restaurant’s Father’s Day specials, including a featured beer sampler and shareable starter deal available all weekend long. The segment also featured a fun, interactive food-and-beer pairing quiz with the hosts, showcasing some of Lazy Dog’s popular dishes and craft brews. In addition to Father’s Day offerings, viewers got a look at the restaurant’s seasonal menu updates and gift card promotions just in time for summer celebrations.