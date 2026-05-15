Laura Begley Bloom | 5/15/26

We’re getting into peak summer travel season, and travel expert Laura Begley Bloom is here with ideas to help you plan your next getaway—whether it’s a quick weekend trip, a beach escape, or a bigger family adventure. The focus is on keeping things simple: where to go, when to book, and how to make travel smoother without overcomplicating it.

From destination inspiration to practical tips like avoiding jet lag and finding the best timing to book, it’s all about smarter travel this season. For more information and ideas, she points viewers toward resources like Visit Lauderdale, Pure Michigan, The Westerly Aruba, and Botanic Tonics.

This segment is paid for Visit Lauderdale, Pure Michigan, The Westerly at Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort, Botanic Tonics