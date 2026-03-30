Latinas in Power | Women's History Month | 3/30/26

A decade of impact and empowerment is worth celebrating. Founder Ericka Aviles joined us alongside advisory board member Norma Intriago to highlight how Latinas In Power has grown into a powerful community supporting Latina professionals across the state. Focused on career growth, connection, and celebrating culture, the organization continues to create meaningful opportunities for its members.

Through partnerships with groups like the Latin Chamber of Commerce and major brands including MGM Resorts International and the Las Vegas Raiders, Latinas In Power is helping amplify voices and expand influence. As they approach their 10-year milestone, the group is continuing to build spaces where Latinas can connect, lead, and thrive—while inspiring the next generation to do the same.