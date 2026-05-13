Las Vegas Square & Round Dancers | 5/13/26

The Swinging Stars Square Dance Club just celebrated a major milestone this year with its 67th Anniversary Dance at Grace Presbyterian Church. The event featured nationally recognized caller Johnny Preston, along with rounds cued by Zena and Ernie Beaulieu. It was a showcase of tradition, rhythm, and community spirit that has kept square dancing alive and thriving in Southern Nevada for decades.

John Ryan, President of the Las Vegas Square & Round Dancers, and Vern Vernazzaro, square dance caller for the Swinging Stars, highlighted how welcoming the community is for newcomers. The Las Vegas Square and Round Dance Association includes multiple local clubs that are open to everyone—no partner required. The Swinging Stars also gave a lively live square dance demonstration on-air, showing off the energy, coordination, and fun behind the tradition.

