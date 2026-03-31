Las Vegas Science & Technology Festival | 3/31/26

Science takes center stage as the Las Vegas Science & Technology Festival celebrates its 15th year of inspiring curiosity and innovation. Festival Director Alexandra Liebman is joined by marine biologist and author Julie Wignall to highlight what’s in store, including interactive experiences and the highly anticipated Giant Expo.

Wignall, a longtime festival participant, brings science to life with a live demonstration focused on bioluminescence and glow-in-the-dark chemistry. As an Ologist Night expert and Energy Night speaker, she continues to engage audiences with hands-on learning and excitement, showcasing the wonder of science in a way that’s both educational and unforgettable.

