Las Vegas Rotary Club | 3/16/23

2023 marks the 100th year of the Las Vegas Rotary Club; since its inception in 1923, the club has been a part of some monumental moments. From supporting veterans to teaching youth to succeed through literacy, education & life skills development, the Las Vegas Rotary Club has provided 100 years of service to others through a fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.
Posted at 9:54 AM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 12:54:39-04
