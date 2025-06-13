Las Vegas Restaurant Week | 6/13/25

Las Vegas Restaurant Week is officially underway, uniting the city's top chefs, diners, and food lovers for a culinary celebration with a cause. Participating restaurants are offering multi-course menus at special prices, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Three Square Food Bank. It's the perfect excuse to explore new flavors while making a real difference in our community.
Highlights this year include Liam’s Den & Bubble Bar, where $3 from each featured dish will support local hunger relief, and Siena Italian Trattoria, offering a $60 dinner menu with $4 donated per meal. From handcrafted cocktails to authentic Italian fare, there’s something for every palate. Check out the full list of participating spots and their offerings at RestaurantWeekLV.org.
