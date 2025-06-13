Las Vegas Restaurant Week | 6/13/25

Watch Now
Now through June 13th, foodies can dig into delicious prix fixe menus across the valley—all while helping to feed our neighbors in need.
Las Vegas Restaurant Week is officially underway, uniting the city's top chefs, diners, and food lovers for a culinary celebration with a cause. Participating restaurants are offering multi-course menus at special prices, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Three Square Food Bank. It's the perfect excuse to explore new flavors while making a real difference in our community.

Highlights this year include Liam’s Den & Bubble Bar, where $3 from each featured dish will support local hunger relief, and Siena Italian Trattoria, offering a $60 dinner menu with $4 donated per meal. From handcrafted cocktails to authentic Italian fare, there’s something for every palate. Check out the full list of participating spots and their offerings at RestaurantWeekLV.org.

