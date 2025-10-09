Las Vegas PRIDE | 10/9/25

Las Vegas PRIDE, is celebrating 42 years of amplifying LGBTQIA+ voices with a month-long series of events in October. The annual PRIDE Parade kicks off National Coming Out Weekend on October 10, 2025, followed by multiple parties and culminating in the vibrant PRIDE Festival on October 18.

Norma Llyaman, Mrs. Las Vegas PRIDE 2024-2025, and Meliton Kleiner-Lai, Mr. Las Vegas PRIDE 2026, invite the community to join in celebrating diversity, visibility, and inclusion.

From parades to parties and community gatherings, Las Vegas PRIDE offers a fun, educational, and empowering environment for all participants. This October, come together to honor LGBTQIA+ history, embrace vibrant culture, and support a community that continues to thrive and inspire.

