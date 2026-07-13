Las Vegas Pizza Festival | 7/13/26

Pizza lovers, it's time to start making plans! The Las Vegas Pizza Festival returns on Saturday, November 14, bringing together some of the valley's best pizzerias for an afternoon dedicated to everyone's favorite comfort food. Ricky Lewis, Managing Member of Rebellion Pizza, joined us - with pie! - to preview this year's festival and share what makes the event a must for pizza fans. He also gives us a taste of what Rebellion Pizza will be serving and the story behind one of Las Vegas' standout pizza spots. With Tier 1 General Admission and VIP tickets already sold out, organizers encourage fans to grab their tickets early before prices increase and the festival sells out.