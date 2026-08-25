Las Vegas Philharmonic | Studio Ghibli| 8/25/26

The Las Vegas Philharmonic is kicking off its next season by transporting audiences into the magical world of Studio Ghibli through music. Music Director and Conductor Rei Hotoda joined us to preview this special concert celebrating the unforgettable work of composer Joe Hisaishi, whose beautiful and emotional scores have helped bring some of animation’s most beloved stories to life.

Whether you're a longtime Studio Ghibli fan or discovering the music for the first time, hearing these iconic compositions performed live by a full symphony orchestra offers a whole new way to experience them. Performances take place September 12 and 13, making it a perfect night out with family and friends.

