Las Vegas Philharmonic | 2/17/26

Get ready to sparkle as the Las Vegas Philharmonic hosts its annual Night to Shine Gala on Thursday, February 19 at the Four Seasons. This year’s theme is disco, so sequins, cocktail attire, and dancing shoes are highly encouraged. Guests will enjoy a gourmet three-course dinner, live entertainment from DJ J Bray, and a joyful evening celebrating music and community while honoring Jeri and Rick Crawford.

The evening raises critical funds to support the Las Vegas Philharmonic’s performances, education, and outreach programs across Southern Nevada. Now in its 27th season, the Philharmonic continues to bring symphonic music to the community through generous support from donors and attendees.