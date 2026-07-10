Las Vegas Mysterious Treasure Hunts | 7/10/26

The Fremont Street Treasure Hunt has wrapped up, and it's time to reveal the winners and some of the clever clues that had participants exploring downtown Las Vegas. Hilary Genga, CEO of Las Vegas Mysterious Treasure Hunts, joined us to recap the free community event, announce the winning treasure hunters, and show just how fun and approachable the puzzles can be.

To give viewers a taste of the experience, Elliott and Jessica put their clue-solving skills to the test in a friendly head-to-head challenge inspired by the hunt. Hilary also shares what's next for Xavier Marx and whether more interactive treasure hunts are on the horizon for puzzle fans around the valley.

This segment is paid for by Las Vegas Mysterious Treasure Hunts