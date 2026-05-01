Las Vegas Mysterious Treasure Hunts | 5/1/26

Downtown Las Vegas is turning into a real-life adventure zone with a free treasure hunt hosted by Las Vegas Mysterious Treasure Hunts on Saturday, May 2. CEO Hilary Genga and Kristie Cowling are inviting the community to take part in an interactive experience filled with clues, challenges, and surprises.

The first clue drops at 8:00 AM on their YouTube channel, followed by a second set at 9:00 AM that leads participants across multiple downtown locations. The hunt culminates at a final hidden “proxy” location, where the first person to find it will win $1,000—plus there will be free donuts and fun for everyone taking part along the way.

This segment is paid for by Las Vegas Mysterious Treasure Hunts