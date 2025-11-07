Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Las Vegas Mysterious Treasure Hunts | 11/7/25

Join the ultimate treasure hunt on the Las Vegas Strip this Saturday, November 8th, and you could win $1,000!
Las Vegas Treasure Hunt: $1,000 Prize
Treasure seekers, get ready! A video clue drops at 8 a.m. on the YouTube channel Las Vegas Mysterious Treasure Hunts, pointing to a location on the Strip.

At 9 a.m., a second video will reveal the remaining clues to find the treasure. The first person to reach it wins $1,000!

Even if you don’t snag the prize, everyone who participates gets free coffee and donuts at the final location. Park once, follow the clues, and enjoy a fun morning searching for hidden treasure in Las Vegas.

