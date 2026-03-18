Las Vegas Medical Institute |3/18/26

More people are looking for cosmetic treatments that deliver noticeable results without surgery or long recovery times. Dr. Lucia Mireles-Chavez of Las Vegas Medical Institute joined us to explain two popular options designed to contour the body and tighten skin: Morpheus8 and Quantum RF.

These minimally invasive procedures are especially gaining attention from people experiencing loose skin after significant weight loss, including those using GLP-1 medications. The treatments have become popular among patients seeking smoother, tighter-looking skin with minimal downtime.

This segment is paid for by Doctors PR