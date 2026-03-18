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Las Vegas Medical Institute |3/18/26

Dr. Lucia Mireles-Chavez from Las Vegas Medical Institute explains how Morpheus8 and Quantum RF treatments help contour the body and tighten skin with minimal downtime.
New minimally invasive treatments for body contouring and skin tightening
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More people are looking for cosmetic treatments that deliver noticeable results without surgery or long recovery times. Dr. Lucia Mireles-Chavez of Las Vegas Medical Institute joined us to explain two popular options designed to contour the body and tighten skin: Morpheus8 and Quantum RF.

These minimally invasive procedures are especially gaining attention from people experiencing loose skin after significant weight loss, including those using GLP-1 medications. The treatments have become popular among patients seeking smoother, tighter-looking skin with minimal downtime.

This segment is paid for by Doctors PR

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