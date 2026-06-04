Las Vegas Lights FC | 6/4/26

Shawn McIntosh returned to the show to chat about the momentum building around the upcoming FIFA World Cup in North America and what it means for soccer fans across the United States. With the tournament set to be hosted by the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, interest in the sport continues to grow, creating new opportunities for clubs and communities to celebrate the global game. McIntosh shared why this is an exciting time for soccer and how Las Vegas is embracing the sport’s increasing popularity.

Fans can experience that excitement firsthand at upcoming Las Vegas Lights FC home matches, including Donate Life Night on June 6, World Soccer Night on June 20, and Hometown Heroes Night on July 4. The themed events are designed to bring together families, soccer enthusiasts, and the local community for memorable nights at the stadium. As anticipation for the World Cup continues to build, the Lights are giving fans plenty of reasons to celebrate the sport right here in Las Vegas.

