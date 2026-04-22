Las Vegas Lights FC | 4/22/26

Las Vegas Lights FC is turning up the excitement at Cashman Field with a lineup of themed match nights designed to bring fans together. CEO Shawn McIntosh joined the show to preview what’s ahead, highlighting how the team continues to blend high-energy soccer with unforgettable in-game experiences. From college pride to cultural celebrations, each night offers something unique for fans of all ages.

The upcoming schedule includes UNLV Night on May 2, featuring a special co-branded hat package, followed by 9th Island Night on May 23 celebrating AAPI Month with an Aloha shirt giveaway and postgame fireworks. Wrapping things up, Aviators Night on May 30 honors the venue’s baseball roots with a throwback 51s jersey giveaway. It’s a full month of fun, community, and can’t-miss moments at one of Las Vegas’ most historic venues.

