Las Vegas Launches New Radio Station | 3/6/26

Las Vegas has a brand-new soundtrack with the debut of NEON 93.1 from iHeartMedia. Designed to match the nonstop energy of the city, the station delivers a bold mix of pop, rock, and hip-hop favorites all in one place. Listeners can hear hits from artists like Green Day, Bruno Mars, Imagine Dragons, Nelly, Coldplay, No Doubt, and Eminem.

Morning host MoJoe Roberts shared how NEON 93.1 keeps the energy high with 93-minute music marathons and wall-to-wall hits from morning to night. The station is now live on the air in Las Vegas and also streaming on the iHeartRadio app, making it easy for listeners to tune in anywhere and keep the pulse of the city going.