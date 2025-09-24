Las Vegas Greek Food Festival | 9/24/25

OPA! The Las Vegas Greek Food Festival is back, bringing the community together for a family-friendly celebration filled with culture, cuisine, and entertainment. Guests can savor authentic Greek dishes, from savory favorites to mouthwatering pastries, while enjoying live music and traditional Greek dancing. Kids can join the fun too, with special activities designed just for them.

Beyond the food and festivities, visitors can explore the magnificent Byzantine Church and witness incredible Greek folk dance performances. Adding to the excitement, the festival also features a grand raffle with a $20,000 prize up for grabs. It’s a weekend of food, family, and tradition that showcases the best of Greek heritage right here in Las Vegas.