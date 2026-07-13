Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance | 7/13/26

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance is launching a new signature event that celebrates the people and ideas driving Southern Nevada forward. Danielle Casey, President and CEO of LVGEA, joined us to preview the inaugural PERSPECTIVE Awards Dinner, which combines the organization's signature events into one evening of recognition, insight, and inspiration.

The event will honor outstanding achievements while bringing together business leaders, innovators, and community partners to explore the trends, leadership, and bold thinking shaping the region's economic future. Award nominations are now open, and early bird pricing for attendees ends July 31.

Whether you're looking to recognize a deserving leader or be part of the conversation, this is an evening you won't want to miss.

This segment is paid for by the The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance